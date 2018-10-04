Illinois Taking On The Opioid Epidemic Head On

Gov. Bruce Rauner says Illinois is attacking the opioid epidemic from several angles.

Rauner says a new state law lets patients use medical marijuana instead of addictive opioids for pain. Additionally, Walgreens has 83 kiosks set up around the state where people can drop off unused medications.

“Maybe they used it to get over a surgery or an injury. But, they’ve got unused amounts. And, they may just have it sitting in their medicine cabinet where a young person could get access to it, or it could get known to some of the neighbors,” Rauner said.

Rauner says there is also a 24-hour opioid addiction helpline at 833-2FINDHELP. A link to Illinois’ helpline website is HERE.

Additionally, Illinois has received a federal Medicaid funding to improve mental health and behavioral care.

The post Illinois Taking On The Opioid Epidemic Head On appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Grassley Say ‘No Hint Of Misconduct’ In Report Wounded SC Deputies Were Investigating Sex Assault White House Says Senators Have Time To Look At FBI Report Suspicious Mailings Lead To Navy Vet’s Arrest In Utah Officer Killed, Six Others Wounded, In South Carolina Key Step Taken Toward Kavanaugh Nomination
Comments