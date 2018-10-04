Gov. Bruce Rauner says Illinois is attacking the opioid epidemic from several angles.

Rauner says a new state law lets patients use medical marijuana instead of addictive opioids for pain. Additionally, Walgreens has 83 kiosks set up around the state where people can drop off unused medications.

“Maybe they used it to get over a surgery or an injury. But, they’ve got unused amounts. And, they may just have it sitting in their medicine cabinet where a young person could get access to it, or it could get known to some of the neighbors,” Rauner said.

Rauner says there is also a 24-hour opioid addiction helpline at 833-2FINDHELP. A link to Illinois’ helpline website is HERE.

Additionally, Illinois has received a federal Medicaid funding to improve mental health and behavioral care.

The post Illinois Taking On The Opioid Epidemic Head On appeared first on 1470 WMBD.