In case you missed it, KELSEA BALLERINI and THE CHAINSMOKERS performed their song “This Feeling” on Tuesday’s episode of “Ellen”. SHARE RELATED CONTENT A Teacher Was Fired For Giving Kids Zeroes When They Didn’t Turn in Work Two Childhood Cancer Survivors Got Married at the Hospital Where They Met 25 Years Ago A Peoria Illinois Woman Shoplifts a Bible to “Be More Christian” Monday TV Reminders A Woman Is Arrested For Taking Away Her Daughter’s Phone as a Punishment A Guy Runs From the Cops, But Surrenders to Get Away From the Mosquitoes