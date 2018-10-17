In case you missed it, OLD DOMINION performed their song “Make It Sweet” on yesterday’s “Ellen”.

RELATED CONTENT

A 10-Year-Old Ran Fifty 5Ks in Fifty Days to Support His Grandfather Who’s Battling Cancer

You Can Now Buy “Golden Girls” Cereal

Kane Brown Is Married . . . And He Got a Tattoo of His Wife’s Name

A Woman Has Thrown Birthday Parties for Over 30,000 Kids Who Are Homeless

The Owners of a Little Caesars in North Dakota Have Given Away 142,000 Slices of Pizza to the Homeless

Further proving that John & Jaymie CAN be bought, meet our new owner