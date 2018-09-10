Is Bruno Mars in the running to play Prince in a movie?

Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA18/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Could Bruno Mars soon be portraying Prince in a movie?

According to U.K.’s The Mirror, the singer is being courted to play the late music legend in a Netflix biopic. Bruno had some practice when he performed a Prince tribute at last year’s Grammy awards.

“Bruno says it will probably be the most nerve-racking move of his career if it happens,” The Mirror quotes a Netflix source as saying. “Prince was one of his idols so to be asked to take on a hefty role like that especially as a debut acting move is full-on.”

The source reportedly adds, “The offer has come out of the blue. Bruno used to love acting when he was younger but it’s not an avenue he’s explored.”

Prince died of an accidental overdose in 2016 at age 57.

