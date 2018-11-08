Is Kelsea Ballerini heading into the ring for new “Miss Me More” video?

ABC/Image Group LA Kelsea Ballerini’s new video for “Miss Me More” is coming on Thursday.

TOMORROW // can’t wait for you guys to see ittt!! #MissMeMore pic.twitter.com/WRjjbfqdUm — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 7, 2018

The nine-second preview shows Kelsea working out with a trainer in a gym, doing sit-ups, and throwing some punches. Previous clips have featured shots of boxing gloves, bags and a ring. The latest ends with the Amazon Music logo, which could indicate it’ll first be exclusive to the online service.

After the shoot at the end of September, Kelsea said it was “by far the most physically challenged I’ve ever been.”

“Miss Me More” is the third single from the CMA nominee’s latest album, Unapologetically, which will be available exclusively in a new pink vinyl edition from Urban Outfitters on November 16.

