Is “She Got the Best of Me” about Luke Combs’ love life? The “Hurricane” hitmaker’s interesting answer

ABC/Mark LevineLuke Combs‘ latest single, “She Got the Best of Me,” is one of the fastest-moving songs on the country chart these days, jumping eight spots to land in the top 15 this week. Though it didn’t become widely available until the deluxe edition of Luke’s debut album came out, it’s a song that actually dates back to Luke’s days as an independent artist.

“I used to travel back and forth to Nashville when I was in college,” the North Carolina native explains. “And it’s just one of those tunes I wrote… in that phase of my career.”

“I ended up putting it out,” he continues, “and people fell in love with it, and we started playing it out. So I’m glad it’s kind of resurfaced and got a chance to be in front of a lot more ears.”

Luke tells ABC Radio that the same fans who clamored for his first #1, “Hurricane,” to be released, urged him to put out “She Got the Best of Me.”

“We knew our…devoted fans loved it so much,” he says. “And they’re the ones that…guided us to putting ‘Hurricane’ out. So we figured that we would kinda follow that same formula and hope that everybody loves it just as much.”

The “One Number Away” hitmaker isn’t quite as forthcoming, however, when asked if “She Got the Best of Me” is autobiographical.

“I don’t know if every song is historically accurate,” Luke responds. “You obviously write songs with other folks — at least I do — so there’s bits and pieces of kind of all of our experiences in there.”

Friday night, Luke plays a hometown show with Jason Aldean, as the ACM Entertainer of the Year brings his High Noon Neon Tour to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

