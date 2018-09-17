Is There Such A Thing As A Cancer-versary?

I was asked if I remembered the date and the significance of this last Sunday…other than it being the wedding shower for my daughter Becca whom you’ve all met at one point or another. September 16th…part of me tries so very hard to forget it, and another part of me wants to NEVER forget the date. See, it was two years ago, September 16th, that I was officially cancer free….something to celebrate for sure, but also something I wish never happened and I’d like to forget about. Just in case you need a refresher of the story, I’ve added the links below.

I responded with details of the day and following days via a text message to Ella to answer her question about whether or not I remembered. So many people were affected by that time, that when I spend time thinking about it I sit quietly with tears in my eyes from the amount of love, care and patience that was shared with me. Ella ‘never left my side except for when I slept to either get ice cream or go for a walk and cry’, emptying my bed pan without hesitation, kissing my forehead even though I smelled of sickness un-showered and had morning breath that could peel paint from the walls. She put up with my frustrations of not being able to talk or eat, the groans of unbearable pain, the anger and throwing things because I was in so much pain and hated the idea that we all were having to go through this.

My mom came and stayed with me when Ella had to return to Iowa because 2 days before she came to take care of me, her long-time family dog passed away and her grandmother was in the hospital and she needed to take care of her family. Mom being the best mom on the planet did everything she could to help, yet she felt completely and totally helpless…she even offered to clean the grout in between my bathroom floor tiles…who does that?!? One morning I was feeling a little better and thought maybe we could walk up the block to Dunkin Donuts to get an iced coffee that would give my throat some relief, mom took off like a shot and was half way there before she realized I was only able to move at a snails pace. We both laughed and laughed about this moment countless times since.

I can’t even begin to talk about what my kids were going through at this time, just too painful to even talk about. If I’ve learned anything in the past 2 years of being free of cancer it’s this…appreciate everything. EVERYTHING. In the past 2 years I’ve been given even more time to not only live, but to love, to cherish, to grow, to make mistakes, to be full of flaws, to forgive, did I mention to love? As you all know I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be, I get upset, angry and frustrated like everyone…but I’ve also actually learned to be appreciative of more things trying to see the positive in most people and most things. It doesn’t always work, but I try. Sunday I saw my oldest daughter Christine who I haven’t seen in four and a half years, the day she gave birth to my only grandson…who I also haven’t seen since the day he was born. I will see them again at the wedding and hopefully more often…I’m praying this is a good start. When I go for a walk, or better yet a hike at Starved Rock, I make sure I look around and really take in everything about what’s going on around me and believe it or not I take even more pictures than before. This fall I’m going to the Grand Canyon, it was meant to be a birthday celebration…but now it might just be a ‘life’ celebration (although I’m still hoping for the birthday thing) and I can’t wait to stand there and take it all in as I hike down into the canyon and back up. I laugh more…God I love to laugh. I read more, I talk more, I encourage more, I dream more, I eat better food more, I even take time to appreciate arguments because they can be wonderful learning experiences. I listen even more intently to words and the inflection used, I say ‘I love you’ more often to those important to me, and I let them know that they are important to me. I do everything more because you just never know when it’s going to end.

This has turned into a rambling babble…so if you’ve made it this far and continue to read, I thank you. Please do this for me…Tell those you love that you love them, those you miss that you miss them, and those you can’t do without…well, you know.