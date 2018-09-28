It’s Another National Day!

Today we toast annually on September 28th on “National Drink Beer Day”. As the Oktoberfest season comes to an end, this day is a great reminder to enjoy the world’s most popular adult beverage.

Beer lovers have more selection than ever before in the ale and lager market. An explosion in the craft beer industry keeps the competition and the flavors robust, churning out new flavors seasonally. Beer connoisseurs quench their thirst with flavors drastically different from their grandfather’s beers. Rootbeer to raspberry, caramel, and hints of herbs all tickle the palate when it comes to artisanal beers.

From the wide assortment available, enjoy “National Drink Beer Day”. There is something for everyone!

So enjoy a glass of your favorite beer at a local tavern. Use #DrinkBeerDay when posting on social media.