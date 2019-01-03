Time To “Toss” That Cake!

NATIONAL FRUITCAKE TOSS DAY!

National Fruitcake Toss Day is annually observed on January 3rd.

Many people receive fruitcakes as gifts sometime during the holiday season. Some people eat the holiday bread. Others may re-gift them as “Elephants Gifts”. There are those who sneak out to throw them away and others who will do so openly.

But on the 3rd day of January, another type of fruitcake comes out of the woodwork. These are the characters who have hoarded them, stored them and hid them so they can celebrate National Fruitcake Toss Day. I’ve never received one but I think they would come in handy as a paper weight or doorstop 🙂 The history of this day goes back to The first Great Fruitcake Toss which was held in Manitou Springs, Colorado on January 3rd, in 1996. Each year the entrants compete to see who can hurl or toss their fruitcakes the farthest. So grab your fruitcakes and start chucking!!!!