It’s no BS: Blake Shelton is playing a free show at the world’s largest honky tonk

ABC/Mark LevineBlake Shelton is planning a free pop-up show this week at the world’s largest honky tonk.

The “Turnin’ Me On” hitmaker will take the stage Thursday night at Billy Bob’s Texas, which is located at the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Fans can line up for wristbands starting at 10 a.m. local time Thursday morning.

Once you have your wristband, the line to get in starts forming at 4 p.m. before doors open at 5:30. Blake is set to play around 8:30.

Entrance is limited to the first 5,000 fans who show up. You must be at least 21 and have a valid photo ID to get in.

