IVC Joining ISBE Education Pilot Program

Illinois Valley Central Dist. 321 in Chillicothe is one of four Illinois school districts joining a Competency-Based High School Graduation Requirements Pilot Program.

The Illinois State Board of Education announced the other districts are Mattoon Community Unit Dist.2, Quincy Dist. 172 and Warren Community Dist. 205. The additions bring to 19 the number of participating districts spanning the state from urban, to suburban to rural.

The ISBE, in a news release, says the growing competency-based movement in Illinois, fueled by advances in Career and Technical Education, is modernizing traditional structures of eduction to engage all students in college and career success.

“Competency-based education is the future of college and career preparation, and Illinois intends to be a leader,” said State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith. “The reauthorization of the CTE Act occurs as we transform college and career readiness in Illinois. CTE creates opportunities for students to explore careers, while building academic knowledge and transferrable skills. Competency-based systems allow all of that learning to count.”

The state’s pilot offers school districts a unique opportunity to receive coaching from national experts and to build a community of practice with other districts. Districts share and learn about innovations in scheduling, teacher collaboration, technology, curriculum, credits, partnerships, and performance assessments.

Students in competency-based systems demonstrate mastery of skills and concepts in order to advance. Competency-based systems personalize education to the student, allowing the student’s own interests, goals, and pace to dictate the structure. Students learn outside and inside of the classroom, developing skills and knowledge through apprenticeships, internships, and community service, as well as the classroom.

The districts join the pilot on the heels of the federal Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, which emphasizes workplace-based learning, incentivizes community and employer partnerships, and expands CTE opportunities to middle grades.

