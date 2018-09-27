A 73-year-old Peoria man, one of two victims of a South Peoria shooting, has died.

The Peoria County coroner says David Babcock was pronounced dead at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center at 2:25 a.m. Thursday. Babcock was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in critical condition after the alleged incident.

Babcock was one of two men found shot around 1 p.m. Jan. 10 as officers responded to the alley behind the 2000 block of W. Malone St. on a report of two people shot.

The second man, Kamry Harris, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner Jamie Harwood says Babcock suffered multiple medical complications from his injury in January.

Babcock’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The post January Peoria Shooting Victim Dies appeared first on 1470 WMBD.