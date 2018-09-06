Jason Aldean offers fans “a good groove” with new single “A Girl Like You”

Broken BowJason Aldean got bluesy on “You Make It Easy” and went super-traditional on “Drowns the Whiskey” with Miranda Lambert. Now with his new single, “A Girl Like You,” he’s ready to pick up the tempo — and push the boundaries a little bit.

“Our fans have always been along for the ride when we mess around with different sounds,” the three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year says. “I’ve always loved big guitars and a good groove, but we’ve never really done it like this before. So, it’s cool that we can do that coming off something like ‘Easy’ and ‘Whiskey.’”

“A Girl Like You” is Jason’s third single from his chart-topping Rearview Town album. “You Make It Easy” and “Drowns the Whiskey” both went to #1 as well.

Thursday night, Jason plays his third Concert for the Kids benefit in his hometown of Macon, Georgia.

