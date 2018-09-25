John Kahl Running For East Peoria Mayor

(From 25 News) –An East Peoria city commissioner is making a run for the mayor’s chair.

John Kahl, Commissioner of Public Health and Safety, said he will formally announce his candidacy for mayor on Friday, September 28 at the East Peoria Riverfront Park at 12:30 p.m.

Kahl was first elected to the city council in 2015. He has served on the East Peoria Human Relations Commission since 2012 and has served as Chairman of the Tazewell County Consolidated Communications (TC3) Governance Board since its formation in 2017.

East Peoria’s current mayor, Dave Mingus, has held that office since 2007. His current term ends in May 2019.

