John Mellencamp performed at the Peoria Civic Center on Friday Feb. 15, which became the highest grossing show in the theater’s 37 years.

Mellencamp broke the record that he had previously set in June of 2015.

Peoria was one stop on Mellencamp’s American Poet Tour.

“Mr. Mellencamp has set of very high bar for not only ticket sales, but with his highly entertaining performance,” said Peoria Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar.