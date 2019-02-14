Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Rebel Wilson’s “anti-romantic comedy” ‘Isn’t It Romantic’

ABC/Paula Lobo(NEW YORK) — Rebel Wilson is proud to take on a new role in Hollywood with her film Isn’t It Romantic.

The Australian actress and writer, best known for her parts in Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, stars in and produced the rom-com — her first credit as a producer in a feature-film.

On The View, Wilson said she “used to hate romantic-comedies” before working on the movie, thinking they weren’t relatable. “Of course Sandra Bullock or Julia Roberts [are] gonna end up with the guy,” she said.

After watching at least 65 different rom-coms for research, she said she came around to appreciate them.

In the film, Wilson plays a woman trapped in a rom-com. She also can’t get used to an attractive man, played by Liam Hemsworth, finding her irresistible. As the female lead, Wilson said she’s ‘proud’ to represent the plus-size community, “particularly when it comes to romantic roles. There’s not a lot of representation,” she said. “I’m proud of the message it sends to people.”

During the premiere of Isn’t It Romantic Monday night, Wilson spoke out to Variety about the shade she received in October for saying she was the first plus-sized woman to star in a romantic comedy. Wilson said she “obviously misspoke in that situation,” and her intentions were to, “lift my fellow plus-sized women up.”

In theatres now, Isn’t It Romantic parodies “at least 100” movies, according to the actress. “Why I liked it is it’s kind of an anti-romantic comedy: So it works if you hate romantic comedies…but it also works if you love Bridget Jones’ Diary, or My Best Friend’s Wedding, and all those classic rom-com films.”

