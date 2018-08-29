“Just What The Dr. Ordered”

Dr. Pepper Baked Beans!

Baked beans are a perfect side for any barbecue or cookout. With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, there’s a good chance you’ve been enlisted to either A.) cook something for said BBQ, B.) buy something pre-made, or C.) bring beverages.

If you fall into category B or C, and you want to be clever, you can combine the two with Dr. Pepper Baked Beans. (But definitely bring a beverage, too). Serious Bean Co, the company that makes the beans, call these “sweet and a bit sassy.” According to the description on Walmart’s website, “The 23 original flavors of Dr Pepper give this batch its name and its amazing flavor.”

It turns out, though, that some people are more keen on that Dr. Pepper-baked bean combo than others. An Instagram foodie recently posted a photo of the beans, and also another variety, Buckin’ Buffalo Beans.

“Oh I’m a Pepper, Your a Pepper, wouldn’t ya like to be a Dr. Pepper Baked Bean too!”