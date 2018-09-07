Kane Brown drops new song “Homesick” and announces first headlining arena tour

Kane Brown’s new song “Homesick” dropped today. You can listen to it in the clip above. He’s also set to embark on his first arena headlining tour will be called Live Forever, named after the closing track on his sophomore album, Experiment.

Granger Smith will join him on all the dates, with Raelynn, Danielle Bradbery and Jimmie Allen rotating in the opening spot. The trek kicks off January 10 in Duluth, Georgia.

“I think this tour is going to show people that it’s not just an internet thing anymore,” Kane tells the Tennessean.

Before Kane scored a #1 on the chart with “What Ifs,” he’d already become an internet phenomenon. “I think this tour is going to show people that we’re here to stay,” he continues. “We’re not going anywhere, and we’re going to keep working our tails off. My team and my fans are going to keep growing and getting better and making a name for ourselves.”

Kane also revealed to the Tennessean the track listing for Experiment, which comes out November 9. He wrote eleven of the record’s twelve tracks and confirms it embraces a wide range of sounds, including ‘90s country, R&B country, “super rock,” and swamp. Here’s the track list:

“Baby Come Back to Me”

“Good as You”

“Lose It”

“It Ain’t You It’s Me”

“Short Skirt Weather”

“Homesick”

“Weekend”

“Work”

“One Night Only”

“My Where I Come From”

“American Bad Dream”

“Live Forever”

Here’s the list of cities on Kane Brown’s Live Forever Tour, according to the Tennessean, with more information still to come. Pre-sales start Friday before becoming available to the general public on September 14:

Duluth, GA

Pensacola, FL

Columbus, GA

Independence, MO

Southaven, MS

Norman, OK

Huntsville, AL

Columbia, SC

Orlando, FL

Roanoke, VA

Corbin, KY

Rockford, IL

Brookings, SD

Grand Forks, ND

Manchester, NH

Wallingford, CT

Youngstown, OH

Bloomington, IL

Cape Girardeau, MO

Bossier City, LA

Allen, TX

Cedar Park, TX