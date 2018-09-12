Kane Brown, FGL, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay are top country contenders at the 2018 AMAs

Dick Clark ProductionsKane Brown not only helped announce the contenders for this year’s American Music Awards Wednesday in L.A., he’s also one of 2018’s top nominees. Kane will vie for Male Artist, Album and Favorite Song for “Heaven” in the country categories.

Florida Georgia Line is in the running for three trophies as well, including Favorite Country Duo or Group, plus Song and Collaboration of Year for their work with Bebe Rexha on “Meant to Be.”

Female Vocalist contender Maren Morris also makes an appearance in the Collaboration category for her pop hit, “The Middle,” with producer/DJ Zedd and electronic duo Grey.

Thomas Rhett and Dan + Shay picked up two nominations each as well: TR is up for Male Vocalist and Album for Life Changes, while Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are in the running for Duo and Song for “Tequila.”

We’ll find out who wins Tuesday, October 9, when the 2018 American Music Awards air live on ABC. Here’s a look at the contenders in the key country categories:

Collaboration of the Year
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Bruno Mars & Cardi B, “Finesse”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”

Favorite Male Artist Country
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett

Favorite Album Country
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One’s for You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Favorite Song Country
Kane Brown, “Heaven”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Favorite Female Artist Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo/Group Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LANCO

