Kane Brown is a Great Son

KANE BROWN has been pretty open about being raised by a single mom . . . and how things got so bad that they had to live in a car.  Well, things have certainly changed, and now he’s doing what he can to help her out.

He talked about it in an interview.  Quote, “My mom’s going through some things right now, and I’m trying to help.  My family goes through depression.  I did buy her a car for her birthday a year or two ago.”

Unfortunately, the depression was keeping her down and she found herself living in her father’s basement.  Quote, “I called her, and I was like, ‘Mom, I want to take care of you, so go pick out an apartment, whichever apartment you want.'”

He got her a place, paid for a full year’s rent and insurance in advance . . . and then put her on his payroll so she doesn’t have to get a job if she doesn’t want to.

