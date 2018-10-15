Kane Brown Is Married . . . And He Got a Tattoo of His Wife’s Name

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo4i3ByhiK9/?utm_source=ig_embed

KANE BROWN and his fiancée Katelyn Jae got married on Friday at a farm near Nashville. There were 200 guests AND a bouncy house. Instead of writing out vows they exchanged letters to each other earlier in the day.

As far as a honeymoon, they’re all about peace and quiet. Quote, “We chose someplace that we both love and can just completely relax and spend time appreciating nature, each other . . . and no cell service.” He’s 24, she’s 26.

It looks like they’re going to be off the grid for at least a couple of weeks. His short film debuts November 2nd, and his new album will drop a week after that.