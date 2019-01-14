Kane Brown On Good Morning America & Stephen Colbert

Alex GarciaKane Brown kicked off his sold-out Live Forever Tour Thursday night in Duluth, Georgia, playing for seven thousand fans at Infinite Energy Center.

This weekend, the trek continues on to Pensacola, Florida and Columbus, Georgia, with Granger Smith and RaeLynn opening the dates. Kane’s also doing a special event with members of the local Boys & Girls Club at each stop.

This Monday, Kane starts the week by guesting on ABC’s Good Morning America and GMA Day. GMA starts at 7 a.m., with GMA Day following at 1 p.m. ET. He’s set to do The Late Show with Stephen Colbert while he’s in New York City as well.

Kane’s remix of “Saturday Nights” with R&B Grammy nominee Khalid is also new to stream or download, or you can check out an audio-only version on YouTube.