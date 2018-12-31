Kane, Kelsea and Lauren all agree: Hold the resolutions this “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

Dick Clark ProductionsKane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Lauren Alaina are in complete agreement about two things: They’re stoked to be on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Monday — and they hate New Year’s resolutions.

In fact, Lauren says she’s swearing them off for 2019, in favor of something she thinks will work better.

“I usually do them, and it just ends up like I never do them,” she admits. “I make something up and then I don’t ever follow through.”

“So I think my New Year’s resolution this year is to not make a New Year’s resolution,” Lauren jokes. “I feel like I’m just gonna make goals all throughout the year to achieve.”

Lauren’s “What Ifs” duet partner reveals his goal is usually the same every year, but it rarely gets off the ground.

“It’s usually [to] work out, but it never happens,” Kane confesses. “It’s always me…saying I’m gonna go to the gym, and it might happen two days, and then I’m done.”

While Kelsea’s not fond of the New Year’s tradition either, she does have something in mind for 2019.

“I hate the word resolution, I do,” she tells ABC Radio. “I think my biggest goal, personally, is to be a little less connected and addicted to my phone.”

“I’m a millennial — I’m 25 — so I am right in that phase,” she explains. “I think that’s a personal goal of mine.”

Tune in to see Kelsea, Kane, and Lauren on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, starting 8 p.m. ET Monday on ABC.

Those three will perform at the Hollywood Party, while Maren Morris and Florida Georgia Line will join live from New Orleans. Dan + Shay will be performing right in the center of the action, live in New York City’s Times Square.

