Kavanaugh Sworn In As Supreme Court Justice

(AP) – Brett Kavanaugh has taken the oaths of office to become the 114th Supreme Court justice, just a couple of hours after the Senate voted 50-48 to confirm him.

The quick swearing in enables Kavanaugh to begin work immediately in advance of arguments at the court Tuesday in two cases involving prison sentences for repeat offenders.

The court says Kavanaugh took the oath required by the Constitution and another for judges that is part of federal law in the same room where the justices meet for their private conferences.

The 53-year-old justice’s wife, children and parents were in attendance.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the constitutional oath and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy administered the judicial oath. Kavanaugh is replacing Kennedy on the bench and once served as his law clerk.

The two-vote confirmation margin is one of the narrowest ever for a Supreme Court nominee. The vote unfolded with protesters shouting from the gallery.

President Trump took to Twitter shortly after the Senate’s vote was confirmed. “I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!”

The vote closed out a bitter struggle over Kavanaugh’s nomination, inflamed by accusations that he sexually assaulted women in the 1980s. Kavanaugh forcefully denied the accusations in sworn testimony.

Protesters disrupted the Senate’s vote. Demonstrators began shouting “I do not consent” as the roll call on Kavanaugh began.

When Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona cast his vote in favor of Kavanaugh, one protester shouted, “You’re a coward Flake, a total coward!”

Vice President Mike Pence, who is presided over the vote, repeatedly called for the Senate sergeant-at-arms to restore order in the chamber. The protesters were removed by gallery staff.

President Trump flashed two thumbs up when the Senate confirmed Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. He also criticized Democrats for what he called a “horrible, horrible attack” on Kavanaugh.

Trump watched the vote Saturday in his private cabin aboard Air Force One as he flew to a campaign rally in Kansas. He invited reporters to join him as the votes were tallied.

Trump predicted the appeals court judge would be a “totally brilliant Supreme Court justice for many years,” and went on to praise Kavanaugh’s “temperament, his incredible past, his outstanding years on the court.”

Trump blamed Democrats for the controversy over allegations of sexual misconduct when Kavanaugh was a high school and college student.

He called it “a horrible attack that nobody should have to go through.”

Protesters occupied the steps of the Supreme Court following the Senate’s confirmation.

The demonstrators went up the steps of the Supreme Court holding signs and chanting, “we believe survivors” and “hey hey, ho ho, Kavanaugh has got to go.”

Officers blocked the doors to the court and were face to face with the protesters. Some of the demonstrators were hanging from the columns of the building, and women were sitting on the two marble statues beside the steps.

Republicans have denounced the protests that have gripped the Capitol in recent days as “mob rule.”

