Kavanaugh To Hear First Arguments As Supreme Court Justice

(AP) – Brett Kavanaugh is about to hear his first arguments as a Supreme Court justice.

The high court is hearing two hours of arguments Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. It will be the first time Kavanaugh joins his eight colleagues to hear a case.

Kavanaugh was confirmed 50-48 Saturday after a bitter Senate battle. He took his oaths of office in a private ceremony at the Supreme Court on Saturday evening. And on Monday evening he participated in a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at the White House.

Republicans had hoped to confirm Kavanaugh in time for the court’s Oct. 1 start of the new term. But Kavanaugh’s confirmation was delayed as the Senate considered allegations that he had sexually assaulted a woman in high school. Kavanaugh denied those allegations.

The post Kavanaugh To Hear First Arguments As Supreme Court Justice appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

PPS Approves Some Raises, Tables Others “Abraham Blue” Overlooks Downtown Peoria Sheriff’s Office Warns About Microsoft Scam Trump Says He Has No Plans To Fire Rosenstein McConnell Open To High Court Nomination In Election Year Golf Tournament Honors Former Football Star
Comments