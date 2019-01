During the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Kelly paid a sweet tribute to Reba, who became her mother-in-law when Kelly married Reba’s former stepson Brandon Blackstock. (Though Reba divorced Brandon’s dad, Narvel Blackstock, in 2015, she still remains close with Brandon and Kelly.) Kelly first gave a moving speech about Reba, calling her a “rad grandma” to her kids, and followed it up with a rendition of Reba’s hit song “Fancy.”