Kelsea Ballerini celebrates one-year wedding anniversary to Morgan Evans

ABC/Image Group LAKelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans celebrated their one-year anniversary as a married couple on December 2. In honor of the occasion, the newlyweds both shared sweet messages to their other half on social media alongside shots of their wedding day.

“One year down & a billion to go. Love you more every day @morganevansmusic,” Kelsea captions a photo of their beachfront wedding day. She includes two more pictures of the couple arm in arm and donning matching sombreros while sipping margaritas.

Morgan, meanwhile, posted a sweet photo on Instagram of the newlyweds kissing on the beach, with an equally sentimental caption: “Best year of my life. She’s perfect.”

The couple prove to be each other’s muse. Morgan’s latest single, “Day Drunk,” was inspired by Kelsea’s birthday a couple years ago. The Australian singer had a day all planned for his blonde beauty but when she returned from the road she asked for a night in. So, they popped a champagne bottle and got day drunk instead.