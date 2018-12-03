Keystone Sold For $320M To British Private Investor

(From 25 News)–A British industrialist is buying out Keystone Consolidated Industries for $320 million.

Sanjeev Gupta’s private GFG Alliance announced it is purchasing all outstanding KCI stock and subsidiaries on Monday. The purchase is expected to close before the end of the year. KCI’s facilities will be managed under Liberty Steel USA.

The facilities in the purchase include Keystone Steel & Wire in Peoria. The Greater Peoria Economic Development Council lists it as one of the Peoria area’s largest employers, with 1,300 workers.

Keystone Steel & Wire was first started a century ago.

The move comes as Liberty seeks to add Keystone’s 1.1mt electric arc furnace to its arsenal as it expands further into the wire rod market.