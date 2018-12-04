Kids Today!!

I’m not sure it’s breaking news to say people are addicted to their phones . . . but apparently, we’re SO addicted that we’d rather NOT BE ALIVE than live in a world without them.

A new study out of the University of Buffalo found that college students today would rather STARVE than go without their phones.

The researchers gave them the option of a snack or phone time after they took a long, boring test for several hours . . . and the students were MUCH more likely to go for the phone.

The researchers say, quote, “We were very surprised by the results.” They expected the students to value phone time . . . but not THAT much.