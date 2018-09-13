Kit Harington predicts that “not everyone’s going to be happy” with the ending of ‘Game of Thrones’

HBO/Helen Sloane(LOS ANGELES) — His Game of Thrones character Jon Snow may know nothing, but the guy who plays him, Kit Harington, knows one thing: The finale of the hit HBO drama is likely to be just as divisive as the ending of The Sopranos.

Speaking to MTV at the Toronto International Film Festival, Harington said that it’s “incredibly difficult” to end a TV show that’s “spanned eight, nine years.”

“I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone,” he added. “My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you.”

While we wait until 2019, which is when Game of Thrones will wrap up, Harington is currently promoting his latest film, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan. Harington stars as Donovan, an American TV star who, before his death, had a secret pen pal correspondence with an 11-year-old British boy.

Of note, the movie is co-written and directed by the same guy who directed Adele’s video for “Hello.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.