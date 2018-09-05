Lady A leaves longtime record label to sign with Big Machine

Lady Antebellum is leaving their longtime record label, Capitol Nashville, to sign with Big Machine Label Group.

“We have been truly blessed throughout our career to work with some of the brightest people in music,” Hillary Scott reflects. “We’ve watched [Big Machine Label Group] become the powerhouse they are from the sidelines and couldn’t be more excited to become part of their family.”

She continues, “We hope to honor all the people who have been part of our story over the last 10 years — can’t wait to work with some old friends again and are excited for where it takes us all together!”

Big Machine President Scott Borchetta previously worked with Hillary’s mother, Linda Davis, when she recorded for the now-defunct DreamWorks label. Among other artists on Big Machine: Sugarland, Taylor Swift, Midland, Rascal Flatts and Carly Pearce.

Right now, Hillary, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood are busy writing and recording their follow-up to 2017’s Heart Break.

