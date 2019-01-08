Lauren Alaina is Taking a Break from the Internet So She Can “Be More Like” Her Younger, More Innocent Self

It sounds like the random negativity that LAUREN ALAINA has experienced from the Internet has gotten her down, because she’s taking a break.

She posted an old school photo from around 10 or so years ago where she has a short bob haircut and is wearing a striped polo shirt. In the caption she talks about capturing the innocence that “that Lauren” used to have.

Quote, “She didn’t know about heartbreak or loss. She didn’t know how cruel people can be or how much words can hurt, but she didn’t care what people thought of her or her boy clothes. She was happy and sure of herself.”

She recalled always wanting to be a songwriter and singer, but knew how to “smile through that mom bob.”

Quote, “I want to live everyday to be more like her. I’m looking behind every rock and corner for her this year, and I’m going to find her. I’m taking a little break from social media. I’ll be back soon. Much love to all of you.”