‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Penny Marshall dead at 75.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 17: Penny Marshall arrives at the 5th Anniversary Dinner of the Cathy's Kids Foundation hosted by Lamar Odom at the Roosevelt Hotel on April 17, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Actress Penny Marshall, best known for TV’s ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and director of hit films like ‘Big’ and ‘A League Of Their Own’ dead at 75, according to reports.

Penny’s first recurring role was playing Myrna Turner on “The Odd Couple,” which was directed by her brother. She also appeared on “Happy Days” with Cindy Williams, and they became famous from their spin-off sitcom, “Laverne & Shirley.” It became a monster hit in 1976 and ran for 8 seasons. Her character’s moniker — the “L” for Laverne on her sweater — became one of the most famous logos in television.

Penny’s accomplishments were only beginning. She directed Tom Hanks in “Big” in 1988. She was the first woman in history to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million. Penny also directed “A League of Their Own,” and “Awakenings” starring Robin Williams.

Penny was treated for brain and lung cancer back in 2009.

Penny was once married to Rob Reiner and once dated Art Garfunkel. She had an amazing lineage … Her brother was famed director Garry Marshall. She directed her daughter, Tracy Reiner, who played Betty in “A League of Their Own.”