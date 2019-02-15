Lawmakers Release Statements After Spending Bill Vote

Congress approved a federal spending bill Thursday that would avert a second partial government shutdown. The plan includes about $1.4 billion for border barriers, far below the $5.7 billion President Donald Trump insisted he needed and would finance just a quarter of the 200-plus miles he wanted.

The White House has confirmed the president will sign the legislation Friday, but will take “executive action” in an effort to keep his border wall pledge.

Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (18-Dunlap) released the following statement following the House’s action on the spending bill.

“Tonight, I voted no on the spending package. While I am not supportive of shutting down the government, I have made it clear from the beginning of this process that we need to secure our southern border and the legislation passed this evening simply does not do enough to address the humanitarian crisis and the illegal activity occurring at our border,” LaHood said. “In addition, I could not in good faith vote in favor of a 1,000+ page spending bill handed to us less than 24 hours ago, which does not address the needs of our border patrol officials.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (17-Rock Island) issued the following written statement:

“Today’s bipartisan agreement achieves two important goals – it keeps our government open and takes critical, effective steps to secure our borders. While the bill isn’t perfect, both sides had to meet in the middle and that’s how governing ought to work, ” Bustos said.

“While I’m encouraged Congress was able to come together, I’m concerned with the president’s reported plans to declare a national emergency to build an ineffective, costly border wall he said Mexico would pay for. Not only is he breaking a signature promise, he’s setting a dangerous precedent – leaders don’t just shut down the government or declare a national emergency any time they disagree with Congress.”