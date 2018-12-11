Leah Remini can’t stop gushing about bestie and ‘Second Act’ co-star Jennifer Lopez

Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez in “Second Act”; Barry Wetcher/STX(NEW YORK) — Actress Leah Remini can’t stop talking about her Second Act co-star and best friend, Jennifer Lopez.

The former King of Queens star told ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday how annoyingly perfect the singer, actress and businesswoman is in real-life. She says the two became fast friends when Lopez was married to Marc Anthony. They met at a film premiere years ago.

“I was hoping she’s not as pretty in real life,” Remini joked, then added: “Perfection.”

Remini continued: “Then my husband says … ‘she really does have flawless skin,’” Remini said with a laugh, joking that her husband’s been in the dog house ever since that comment.

Remini said she was hoping maybe Lopez would be mean.

“She said, ‘Oh my God, you’re beautiful’ and I was like ‘Ugh,’” she added. “She’s so nice!”

The duo have been besties ever since. Remini, who’s been featured in hit movies like Old School, said it was a joy to work with Lopez on their new film comedy, Second Act.

“She was so loving and supportive,” said Remini. “We had a great time making this movie.”

Lopez let Remini dish out her own brand of slapstick comedy while filming, and actually slapped Lopez in a scene to get a real, genuine reaction.

“I was just being me and they allowed me to do my thing,” she said.

Second Act, also starring Milo Ventimiglia and Vanessa Hudgens, hits theaters on Dec. 21.

