Legislation Seeks To Add Meaning Of Consent To Sex Ed Curriculum

Legislation has been introduced in the Illinois House (HB 3550) requiring a clear, comprehensive definition of consent be included in sex education curriculum.

While sex education is not mandatory in Illinois, reforms passed in 2013 provided that school districs which elected to teach sex ed must include medically accurate information about contraception and STDs.

“We always talk about ‘No Means No’ and we stress that, but also why not explain what consent looks like?” said bill co-sponsor and State Representative Karin Villa of West Chicago.

The proposed legislation has been introduced by State Representative Ann Williams of Chicago.

“As the #metoo movement continues to evolve and sexual assault in our schools continues to be a serious problem, it’s clear that we need to insure all students receive age appropriate instruction on what consent means,” Williams said.

“Understanding consent is a critical part of the conversation on sexual assault prevention,” Williams said. “We cannot wait until students go to college or into the workplace to have a discussion about what it means to consent to sexual interaction.”

Williams said kids also need to learn that the way someone dresses or their past sexual history does not mean an automatic “Yes.”

Williams said while consent is briefly mentioned in the School Code of Illinois, no definition or guidance is provided.

Williams said the legislation currently has support and backing from the Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation, Planned Parenthood of Illinois, National Association of Social Workers of Illinois, the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center and the Resiliance, formerly Rape Victim Advocates.