An Illinois lawmaker wants to stop schools from “shaming” students who cannot afford lunch.

Democratic Senator Steve Stadelman of Rockford has sponsored legislation asking that every student who wants to eat lunch at school should get one.

The proposed law requires schools to give lunch to kids who cannot pay, without making a big deal out of it.

“There are reports around the country of schools publicly identifying or stigmatizing students who owe money by putting them at different tables, stamping their hands or, maybe in some cases, throwing away their meals,” Stadelman said.

“If a student is standing in line, that student should be served the meal,” Stadelman said. “If there are questions about payment, the school district should reach out later to their guardians or parents.”

Stadelman said if a debt reaches $500 or more, schools can ask the state to take the money out of the family’s tax refund.

“As a state, we cannot force students to sit through class hungry and expect them to learn,” Stadelman said. “This plan ensures all students will be given an opportunity to succeed instead of being forced to learn on an empty stomach.”

Stadelman’s proposal passed through the Senate on a 41-9-1 vote. It now heads to the Illinois House for consideration.

The post Legislation Seeks To Prevent “Lunch Shaming” appeared first on 1470 WMBD.