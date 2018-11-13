Limestone Community High School Teacher Indicted

(From 25 News) – A Limestone Community High School teacher has been indicted for allegedly touching a high school student inappropriately.

The Peoria County Grand Jury indictment against William Wood, 59, on one count of aggravated battery alleges he touched a female student inappropriately at school in January 2017.

A lawsuit was filed against Limestone and Wood in September, alleging Wood was sexually harassing students and the school district failed to act.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is handling the criminal investigation into Wood’s alleged behavior. Sheriff Brian Asbell said reports about Wood date back to the 1980s when he taught at St. Mark Catholic Grade School.

Wood was placed on paid administrative leave from Limestone after the initial allegations of misconduct were made.

An arrest warrant was issued for Wood, setting bond at $25,000.