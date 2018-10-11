Limestone Teacher Placed On Paid Leave

A former Limestone Community High School student who filed suit against her former teacher has obtained a court order barring him from contacting her.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell told the Peoria Journal Star Wednesday night that his office is conducting an investigation based on allegations of sexual harassment in the lawsuit.

The suit, filed on Sept. 19, alleges that Limestone Social Studies teacher William Wood sexually harassed and physically touched the Bartonville teenager in an inappropriate manner. The 18-year-old has since graduated from Limestone Community High School.

State’s Attorney Jerry Brady has said he has not received any reports.

Named as defendants are the school board, Superintendent Allan Gresham, principal Jerolee Look and Wood.

Tuesday night, Wood was placed on administrative paid leave.

