Limestone Teacher Sued For Sexual Harassment

A lawsuit filed Sept. 19, claims a Limestone Community High School teacher of more than 25 years sexually harassed and groped an underage teenage girl at the school.

The lawsuit states the alleged victim is now an 18-year-old former student, but was a minor when William Wood allegedly cupped her buttocks multiple times.

The suit, filed in federal court in Peoria, also names Limestone High School Dist. 310, the superintendent and the school principal as defendants.

The lawsuit said Wood has a history of making female students at the high school uncomfortable. The document said Wood was known to make inappropriate comments about female students’ appearances, leaning over their desks to look down their blouses, and groping their buttocks.”

The suit goes on to say the principal, Jerolee Look, and superintendent, Allan Gresham, received reports about the alleged behavior, including the plaintiff’s situation. It states, “At one point during his employment with the District, Wood was removed from his duties as a physical education teacher due to his sexual harassment of female high school students.”

“The District is aware of the complaint filed against it,” Gresham said in a written statement. “This complaint is a personnel matter and the District does not have any comments on it at this time.”

Gresham confirms Wood is still teaching at Limestone as of Wednesday.

(News partner News 25 contributed to this report)

