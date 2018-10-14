Limiting Intake Of Halloween Treats Could Be A Trick

It’s easier to get a sugar or candy fix this time of year as Halloween trick-or-treating time approaches.

Store shelves are packed with Halloween candy, coworkers bring in Halloween treats to share and the amount of candy the kids bring in have everyone surrounded by sugar.

But how much sugar is too much?

Kaela Ketcham, OSF HealthCare registered dietician, says eating sugar can lead to a rise in glucose in the blood, which has been associated with an increase in triglycerides (a type of fat found in blood) and a decrease in high-density-lipoproteins, or HDL (good) cholesterol. This can lead to higher risk of heart disease.

“What’s recommended by the American Heart Association is that women stick to 100 calories or less, which is about 25 grams of sugar, or six teaspoons. And for men it’s about 150 calories,” Ketcham said. “When we exceed that amount per day, then it can lead to extra calories, which can put us at risk for obesity, diabetes or even heart disease.”

Ketcham said the jury is still out whether sugar is actually addictive.

“Research is actually looking into this, and they are trying to determine if its addiction is similar to that of like a drug addiction,” Ketcham said. “It’s still being studied, but either way we do know that when we eat sugar it gives us that pleasure feeling and then we want to come back for more.”

Ketcham has some suggestions to keep your sugar intake from becoming a scary part of your Halloween fun.

Don’t buy your candy too far in advance. It will tempt you for a longer period of time.

Buy candy you do not enjoy, and you will not be tempted to eat it.

Buy less candy than you think you need to avoid the possibility of leftovers.

Brush your teeth right before handing out candy. A minty mouth can lessen the desire to eat candy.

