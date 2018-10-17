Lincoln Portrait Unveiled In Peoria County Courthouse

A portrait of former President Abraham Lincoln was unveiled in the Peoria County Courthouse Wednesday as a tribute to the practicing lawyer.

“Being posted in the courthouse, specifically in the courtroom section of the courthouse where litigants, attorneys, and jurors walk passed every day will remind them of Lincoln the lawyer,” said Judge Paul Gilfillan.

The picture was taken only 3 weeks after Lincoln was nominated for the U.S. presidency while he was still a practicing lawyer for the state of Illinois.

“Remarkable,” said Gilfillan.

Portraits of Lincoln will be posted in all 102 county courthouses in the state of Illinois.

