Listen now: Billy Currington gets sexy with “Bring It on Over”

Billy Currington's leaning into his sexy side with his new single, "Bring It on Over."

“Oh baby, just wait a minute/If you’re in the bed stay in it/I’m about to dive on it it/Got to, got to get you closer/I’m about to bring it on over,” the Georgia native sings in the new tune written by The Peach Pickers — Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson and Ben Hayslip — along with Jesse Frasure.

It’s a facet of Billy his fans love, as evidenced by his first #1, “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” as well as his most recent one, “Do I Make You Wanna.”

“Bring It on Over” is the lead single from Billy’s new album, the follow-up to 2015’s Summer Forever.

