Listen now: Brett Young is “Here Tonight” with first taste of “Ticket to L.A.”

BMLG Records“Here Tonight,” the lead single from Brett Young’s sophomore album, Ticket to L.A., is out now. Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley is one of Brett’s co-writers on the new tune.

“‘Here Tonight’ is about those moments — if you’re lucky enough to have them in your life — that are so good that you wish they could last forever,” Brett explains.

This first preview of Brett’s second album also finds him picking up the tempo a bit.

“It’s very light —  intentionally — and sonically, it’s very upbeat,” he explains. “That doesn’t exist as much on the first album, so I wanted to showcase a bit more versatility this time around. I think it’s the perfect way to cap off the summer.”

“Here Tonight” is available to stream or download now, or you can check out the song’s lyric video on YouTube. The full Ticket to L.A. album arrives December 7.

On Monday, Brett will record a new episode of public TV’s Front and Center at Opry City Stage in New York City.  After that, he stops by Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live to be the celebrity bartender on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show. You can watch for Brett starting at 11 p.m. ET.

