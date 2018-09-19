Listen now: Could Kelsea Ballerini’s collabo with The Chainsmokers be the next pop/country smash?

Disruptor Records/ColumbiaKelsea Ballerini and electronic duo The Chainsmokers just have “This Feeling” about their new collaboration.

With Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha having a huge hit with “Meant to Be” and Maren Morris following suit with Zedd on “The Middle,” it’s no secret pop/country collaborations are hot these days. And on Tuesday, Kelsea and The Chainsmokers released theirs.

THIS SONG IS SO SPECIAL TO US! THIS FEELING WITH OUR GIRL KELS IS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE https://t.co/T6FyN0va7J pic.twitter.com/6sOzU4BDf1 — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) September 18, 2018

In “This Feeling,” Kelsea and The Chainsmokers sing about disagreeing with friends and family about a love interest: “They tell me think with my head, not that thing in my chest/They got their hands at my neck this time/But you’re the one that I want, if that’s really so wrong/Then they don’t know what this feeling is like.”

“This Feeling” is available to stream or download now. You can also check out the lyric video at the top of this page, which matches the black and white skeletons and red hearts featured on the song’s artwork.

