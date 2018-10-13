Listen now: Justin Moore pays tribute to “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home”

ABC/Image Group LA Justin Moore remembers “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” in the lead single from his forthcoming fifth studio album, which is expected in 2019.

“This song is dedicated to ALL the ones that didn’t make it back home…” he says in the promotional materials for the song. “Soldiers, first responders, doctors, nurses, teachers, students…every person who made the ultimate sacrifice, while fighting for what and whom they love.”

Justin’s single tells the story of a 22-year-old soldier who lost his life just as he was scheduled to return home.

You can stream or download “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” now, and you can check out its new lyric video on YouTube as well.

