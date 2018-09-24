Listen now: Luke Combs and Leon Bridges can’t get “Beyond” their “Beautiful Crazy” collaboration

Sony When they filmed their episode of CMT Crossroads earlier this year, Luke Combs and R&B singer Leon Bridges had such great musical chemistry that the two are now releasing some joint songs.

You can now stream or download the live, collaborative versions of Bridges’ hit, “Beyond,” as well as the Luke fan favorite “Beautiful Crazy.”

“Leon is one of those artists that is changing the game,” Luke observes. “His showmanship and connection to his songs and fans is truly awesome.”

“Getting to sing ‘Beyond’ with him and his band was a highlight for me,” the North Carolina native adds, “and ‘Beautiful Crazy’ is dynamite with him. The best part of this is now having him as a friend.”

You can also check out individual clips of both “Beyond” and “Beautiful Crazy” above, or you can stream the entire Crossroads episode at CMT.com.

