Listen now: Thomas Rhett’s nostalgic new single “Sixteen” paints a vivid picture of youth

Thomas Rhett is gearing up to release "Sixteen," the new single from his Life Changes album.

The nostalgic track has the singer looking back at various milestones of his youth, like learning how to drive. At 15, he describes being seated beside his father in the car, wishing he was one year older and able to drive by himself.

“What I wouldn’t give to be sixteen, wild and free /Cruisin’ up and down Main in my F-150,” he sings. “Roll the windows down, bass too loud from this burnt CD / I’ll be right where I wanna be when I’m sixteen, sixteen / Sixteen, yeah.”

As the track progresses, TR sings about finally getting his license, but dreaming of being 18 so he won’t have a curfew. Next, he dreams of being 21 so he can crack open a beer and head to Las Vegas with his friends.

“I’m old enough to smoke / I’m old enough to vote / But they turn me away when I go to the Cotton Eyed Joe,” he complains. “They say the grass is always greener / And I believe that’s right / But my friends are off to Vegas, they’re leavin’ me behind.”

As the song ends, TR is 25 and married, at home drinking wine with his wife, reminiscing about the days when they both longed to be 16.

Thomas penned the song with Sean Douglas and Joe Spargur, who also co-wrote his previous chart-topper, “Die A Happy Man,” together.

“Sixteen” is the fifth single released from TR’s third studio album and follows the success of his four previous #1 singles: “Craving You,” “Unforgettable,” “Marry Me” and “Life Changes.” You should start hearing “Sixteen” on the radio around October 1.