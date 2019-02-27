Lives, Apartment Building Saved From Fire

Quick work by Peoria firefighters saved the lives of apartment residents and prevented major damage to their building.

Firefighters were called to Brandywine Crossing Apartments, 4010 N. Brandywine Drive, around 3:17 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a large amount of fire in the hallway of the building. Second and third floor occupants were on the balconies outside their apartments and some occupants were still in their lower level apartments.

The occupants on balconies were rescued with the use of ladders while the lower level residents were rescued through windows and doors opposite from the fire.

Battalion Chief Nate Rice said, in total, around 15 residents and several pets were able to escape the blaze without injury. Also, no firefighters were injured.

Rice said due to a quick attack, firefighters contained the blaze to the stairs and the hallway resulting in only $30,000 damage to a $1 million building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross was called to assist the occupants with housing.