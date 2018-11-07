LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS – PEORIA, TAZEWELL, WOODFORD COUNTIES (CONTESTED RACES)

17th Dist. U.S. Rep.

Cheri Bustos (D)

William W. “Bill” Fawell (R)

18th Dist. U.S. Rep.

Junius Rodriguez (D)

Darin LaHood (R)

91st Dist. Illinois House (Includes Peoria, Tazewell, Fulton counties)

Carolyn Blodgett (D)

Michael Unes (R)

88th Dist. Illinois House (Includes Tazewell, McLean counties)

Jill Blair (D)

Keith Sommer (R)

PEORIA COUNTY

Sheriff

Brian Fengel (D)

Brian Asbell (R)

Auditor (Two year unexpired term)

Jessica Thomas (D)

Alan Paredes (R)

County Board Dist. 4

Andrew Rand (D)

Lawrence Splitter (R)

County Board Dist. 6

G. Allen Mayer (D)

Brett Beachler (R)

County Board Dist. 9

Kate Pastucha (D)

Dave LaHood (R)

County Board Dist. 10

Robert Reneau (D)

Matt Shane (R)

County Board Dist. 16

Jeffrey Braun (D)

Paul Rosenbohm (R)

Peoria County Sales tax for roads referendum

Yes

No

Peoria Park District referendum – Should park district sell Racoon Lakes

Yes

No

TAZEWELL COUNTY

County Clerk and Recorder

Brittany Miller (D)

John C. Ackerman (R)

Coroner

Charles (Chuck) Friend (D)

Charles “Charlie” Hanley (R)

County Board Dist. 3 (Vote for three)

Matthew Ward (D)

Seth D. Mingus (R)

Gregory Longfellow (R)

William (Bill) Adkins (R)

County School Facilities Sales Tax

Yes

No

WOODFORD COUNTY

County Board Dist. 1 (Unexpired two-year term)

Emily C. Barker (R)

Olaya Landa-Vialard (D)

County Board Dist. 2 (Vote for three)

Barry L. Logan (R)

Charles Nagel (R)

Josh Davis (R)

Cathryne Kaufman (D)

County Board Dist. 3 (Vote for two)

Jason D. Spence (R)

Blake Parsons (R)

Robin R. Fosdyck (D)

Ross Clymer (I)

Fieldcrest School District Bond Referendum

Yes

No

Should prohibition of retail sale of alcohol in Goodfield continue (Includes Tazewell County votes for total numbers)

Yes

No