LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS – PEORIA, TAZEWELL, WOODFORD COUNTIES (CONTESTED RACES)

17th Dist. U.S. Rep.
Cheri Bustos (D)
William W. “Bill” Fawell (R)
18th Dist. U.S. Rep.
Junius Rodriguez (D)
Darin LaHood (R)
91st Dist. Illinois House (Includes Peoria, Tazewell, Fulton counties)
Carolyn Blodgett (D)
Michael Unes (R)
88th Dist. Illinois House (Includes Tazewell, McLean counties)
Jill Blair (D)
Keith Sommer (R)
PEORIA COUNTY
Sheriff
Brian Fengel (D)
Brian Asbell (R)
Auditor (Two year unexpired term)
Jessica Thomas (D)
Alan Paredes (R)
County Board Dist. 4
Andrew Rand (D)
Lawrence Splitter (R)
County Board Dist. 6
G. Allen Mayer (D)
Brett Beachler (R)
County Board Dist. 9
Kate Pastucha (D)
Dave LaHood (R)
County Board Dist. 10
Robert Reneau (D)
Matt Shane (R)
County Board Dist. 16
Jeffrey Braun (D)
Paul Rosenbohm (R)
Peoria County Sales tax for roads referendum
Yes
No
Peoria Park District referendum – Should park district sell Racoon Lakes
Yes
No
TAZEWELL COUNTY
County Clerk and Recorder
Brittany Miller (D)
John C. Ackerman (R)
Coroner
Charles (Chuck) Friend (D)
Charles “Charlie” Hanley (R)
County Board Dist. 3 (Vote for three)
Matthew Ward (D)
Seth D. Mingus (R)
Gregory Longfellow (R)
William (Bill) Adkins (R)
County School Facilities Sales Tax
Yes
No
WOODFORD COUNTY
County Board Dist. 1 (Unexpired two-year term)
Emily C. Barker (R)
Olaya Landa-Vialard (D)
County Board Dist. 2 (Vote for three)
Barry L. Logan (R)
Charles Nagel (R)
Josh Davis (R)
Cathryne Kaufman (D)
County Board Dist. 3 (Vote for two)
Jason D. Spence (R)
Blake Parsons (R)
Robin R. Fosdyck (D)
Ross Clymer (I)
Fieldcrest School District Bond Referendum
Yes
No
Should prohibition of retail sale of alcohol in Goodfield continue (Includes Tazewell County votes for total numbers)
Yes
No